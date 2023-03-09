TCU and Utah Backstops Sign with Rox

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signing of two catchers. Karson Bowen (TCU) and Davis Cop (Utah) will be joining the Rox for their first summer in St. Cloud.

Karson Bowen, a freshman catcher from baseball powerhouse TCU is originally from Anaheim Hills, California. Bowen has started seven games for TCU at catcher, and currently holds an outstanding .400 batting average with two doubles. The four-time USA Baseball national team member developed national status with his glove in high school, being honored with a Rawlings Gold Glove in his senior year. He played in the Perfect Game All-American games his sophomore year in high school. Bowen was rated the eighth best catcher in the country and second in the state of California according to Perfect Game's 2022 class. Bowen joins a long line of Horned Frogs who have signed with the Rox over the years, including most recent ace pitcher Riley Cornelio who was selected by the Washington Nationals in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft.

Davis Cop is a junior catcher out of Valencia, California who currently plays for the University of Utah. In 2022 as a sophomore for Utah, he was a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention where he played in 40 games. He had a team-best .367 batting average in Pac-12 Conference play with a .478 slugging percentage. His season average was .354 with seven doubles, three homers, and 26 RBI. Day has started eleven of twelve games this spring for Utah.

The 2023 Rox home opener is June 2nd presented by Coborn's. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

