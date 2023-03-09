Boys of Summer Coming to the Beehive

March 9, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce three more additions for the upcoming 2023 season. Left-handed pitcher Harrison Bodendorf, outfielder Antonio Gleaton, and right-handed pitcher Nolan Kemp will all make their way to Willmar this summer.

Bodendorf is entering his freshman season at the University of Hawaii, the same university as Stingers manager Freddy Smith. The Temecula, California native ended his high school career as the No. 18 left-handed pitcher in his state according to Perfect Game. It won't be Bodendorf's first time playing summer baseball as he spent the summer of 2022 in the Prospect League with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp as he made the leagues all-star team. Bodendorf has already made three appearances with the Rainbow Warriors and currently has a 2.00 ERA, one win with 10 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

Gleaton is currently a junior attending Kennesaw State University. After originally committing to The Citadel, Gleaton played his last season at the University of South Carolina Union where he proved to be a threat on the basepaths. Gleaton swiped 33 bags last season while only being caught twice, the Atlanta native added a .345 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage and 12 RBI to that total. In high school, Gleaton was rated as the No. 11 outfielder in the state of Georgia while ranking as the No. 33 player in the class of 2020 according to Perfect Game. Citadel head coach Tony Skole mentioned that Gleaton had recorded home-to-first times as fast as 3.5 seconds.

Closing out this week's reveal with a returning player, Nolan Kemp will look to continue his short stint of success from the 2022 season into the new summer. Kemp made four appearances on the mound last season where he pitched nearly perfect, only allowing one run in 12.2 innings pitched while also accounting for 15 strikeouts, 1 win and 1 save. The Chaska, Minnesota native is entering his freshman season at the University of St. Thomas. Kemp is coming off a high school career where he was named to the Minnesota All-State First Team. Now starting his college career, Kemp has already pitched in three games where through 2.1 innings pitched, he has yet to allow a run with three strikeouts added onto that.

Those three Stingers, and many more still to be announced, will open up the 2023 Northwoods League season on May 31st at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 9, 2023

Boys of Summer Coming to the Beehive - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.