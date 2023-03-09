Lumbermen Secure a Pair of Talented Sluggers from Hawaii

La Crosse, Wis. - With less than three months until opening day, the La Crosse Loggers roster is taking shape and it just got bolstered even more today when team officials announced the signing of pair of players from the University of Hawaii. Two-way talent Ben Ziegler-Namoa and outfielder Sean Rimmer will join returnee Connor Harrison this summer in La Crosse.

Sophomore Ben Ziegler-Namoa is enjoying his first season as a Rainbow after a very successful freshman campaign at Yavapai College (Ariz.). During his stint with Yavapai, Ziegler-Namoa earned second-team all-conference honors after hitting .397 with four home runs and 33 RBI's. The two-way talent also went 3-1 on the mound, striking out 24 batters over 28.1 innings pitched. Following the 2022 season at junior college, he returned home to his native Hawaii to join Rich Hill's program and he's been a mainstay in their lineup over the first month of the 2023 season. Through the team's first ten games, the left-handed hitting Ziegler-Namoa is hitting .345 with a team-best four doubles, one home run and 10 RBI's. He's also 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA over two appearances on the mound.

Junior Sean Rimmer is also in his first season with the Rainbows, but has followed a similar path as his teammate Ziegler-Namoa. The Mesa, Ariz. native spent his freshman season at BYU before joining Ziegler-Namoa at Yavapai in 2022 where he put up historic numbers. The 6-3, 205-pound outfielder earned NJCAA and ABCA/Rawlings first-team all-American honors after hitting .405 with 18 home runs and 68 RBI's. His efforts garnered him conference player of the year accolades in the ACAAC.

Ziegler-Namoa, Rimmer and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

