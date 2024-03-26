Taylor Pork Roll Stand Comes to ShoreTown Ballpark

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A Jersey Shore staple is expanding their presence with the Shore's Hometown Team in a big way! The BlueClaws and Taylor Provisions have announced a new partnership through which a Taylor Pork Roll Stand will open at ShoreTown Ballpark this season.

The Taylor Pork Roll Stand will be located down the left field line adjacent to the Sand Bar. There, fans can enjoy everything from a Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese sandwich to Loaded Pork Roll Nachos.

"Pork Roll is the Jersey Shore's most iconic food item, so it only makes sense that we take it to the next level here at ShoreTown Ballpark," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws General Manager. "We thank Taylor Pork Roll for their partnership and can't wait for fans to try these revolutionary Pork Roll concoctions!"

The Taylor Provisions Team added: "The Original Taylor Pork Roll is proud to partner with the Shore's HomeTown Team, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Everyone should come down to 'Taste the Sizzle' and enjoy the 'Taste of Happiness' at the ballpark this summer!"

The full menu at the Taylor Pork Roll Stand includes the following:

Pork Roll & Cheese on a roll

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese on a roll

Hawaiian Pork Roll - includes Pork Roll, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and Swiss cheese on a pretzel roll

Pork Roll Mac n' Cheese - served in a bowl

Pork Roll Nachos - nachos, queso cheese, and pork roll

Pork Roll Burger - served on a hamburger roll with a beef patty

Buster Burger - Pork Roll, egg and cheese with a beef patty served on a hamburger roll

The stand will be open at every BlueClaws game down the left field line adjacent to the Sand Bar and across the concourse from the Celebrity Ford of Toms River Fire Pits. These Fire Pits, which are on sale for every game this season, include five tickets plus a private fire pit.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is set for Friday, April 5th. Tickets for Opening Night and all 2024 BlueClaws regular season games are on sale online at BlueClaws.com.

