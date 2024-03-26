Winston-Salem Dash to Rebrand as "Hype Hens" for One Game

March 26, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash are hyped to announce that on Friday, May 10, the team will rebrand for one night only as the Winston-Salem Hype Hens, presented by Carolina Coops. This special night is a nod to the success of the recent "Fowl Ball," a dance party for chickens that was hosted on-field at Truist Stadium.

"The turnout for the Fowl Ball was so good, we figured we should get as close to it as we can during a game and that's where Hype Hens comes in," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "This is one of the most unique promotional nights in Dash history, and probably MiLB history."

In conjunction with Carolina Coops, the Dash will be debuting their very own chicken coop for fans to interact with all season long. The coop will house five chickens, one of which fans will have the chance to name via social media. The chicken coop will be located in our Kids Zone and will be accessible during every home game.

As always with a rebrand, the Dash will wear specialty jerseys and caps during the game. Teal caps are complemented by a burnt orange bill and the Hype Hen logo. The Jerseys are also teal and feature orange wings on the sleeves. A custom Hype Hens wordmark runs across the front of the jersey. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online, and game-worn caps will be raffled off in-person at the stadium during the game.

The Dash are releasing five special ticket packages for this event:

Three-Piece Package - Includes game ticket, Hype Hens cap & T-shirt | $55

Two-piece Package - Includes game ticket & Hype Hens cap | $35

Wings Package - Includes game ticket & Hype Hens T-shirt | $35

Tenders Package - Includes game ticket & chicken tenders basket | $25

Side Piece - Includes baseline game ticket | $11

Get hype to cheer on the Winston-Salem Hype Hens on May 10. To purchase merchandise from the Hype Hens collection, visit our online team store here. Fans can purchase tickets to the game online here or call our main office at 336-714-2287.

