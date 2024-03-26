Ladd McConkey to Appear at Rome Emperors Game

ROME, GA - Two time National Champion and former Georgia Bulldog Ladd McConkey is set to appear at the Rome Emperors game on April 6th.

McConkey, a Chatsworth, GA native, spent the last three seasons at the University of Georgia playing wide receiver under head coach Kirby Smart.

In his time between the hedges, McConkey tallied two College Football Playoff Championships, two Peach Bowl Championships, and two Orange Bowl Championships. The North Murray High School graduate is also a Wuerffel Trophy winner as well as a member of the 2022 All-SEC second team. McConkey is projected to be selected early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McConkey is set to throw out the first pitch at the Emperors game on April 6th, and will be available for an hour long photo opportunity at AdventHealth Stadium. There will be no autographs.

Fans can purchase tickets at goemperors.com. The appearance is sponsored by Toles, Temple & Wright Real Estate and River City Bank.

