Taylor Malham's Long Ball Finds Camryn Biegalski Who Sends It Top Bins! It's a Goal Fest#nwsl
Published on August 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Gotham FC Begins Title Defense with Opening Match of Concacaf W Champions Cup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Make Three Goal Comeback to Tie Seattle Reign FC, 3-3 - Chicago Stars FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Stars FC Make Three Goal Comeback to Tie Seattle Reign FC, 3-3
- Chicago Stars FC Activates Jameese Joseph off 45-Day Injury List
- Chicago Stars FC Name Martin Sjögren as New Head Coach
- Chicago Stars FC Draw against Bay FC 1-1
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC