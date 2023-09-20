Taylor Egan to Join Ice Flyers Roster

Pensacola, Fla. - Defenseman Taylor Egan and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season.

The Carp, Ontario native is ready to continue his professional hockey career and ultimately win a championship.

"I chose Pensacola for a couple of reasons," said Egan. "One being that I've heard nothing but good things about the organization on and off the ice. Two being that there's a culture of wanting to win. I think it's that competitive nature that drives teams closer to championships and also opens up opportunities to advance players careers."

The Ice Flyer's commemorative 15th season begins on Saturday, October 21 against Birmingham at the Pensacola Bay Center. Click here to view the entire 2023-24 schedule.

