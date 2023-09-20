Ice Bears Tab McKinney to Camp Roster

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Dawson McKinney to their training camp roster for the upcoming season. The rookie from Ontario begins his professional career following his final junior season with Hamilton in the GOJHL in which he put up 64 points in 41 games.

"Dawson is a former OHL player who plays with an edge," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He likes to get to the front of the net and make plays."

McKinney played in 96 games in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals. He scored 11 goals and totaled 30 points.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

