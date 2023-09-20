Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 20, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Single game tickets and parking passes for the 2023-2024 season are on sale as of Wednesday, September 20 at 10:00 A.M. both at the box office and online. Wisler Plumbing & Air Family Four Packs are also now available for purchase for select games (available online only, order deadlines apply.) For more information on packages, please contact the Dawgs front office staff.

Ticket Pages:

Single Game Tickets and Parking Passes

Family Four Packs, sponsored by Wisler Plumbing & Air

Group Tickets, sponsored by CBIZ

Kids Club Packages, sponsored by Bojangles

Quarter Season Packages

Half Season Tickets

Full Season Tickets

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are hosting a Preseason Kick Off Event & New Jersey Reveal on Friday, September 22 from 5:00-7:00 in Berglund Hall. Roanoke is set to open the season against Fayetteville on Friday, October 20. Gates open early for this game only at 5:30 P.M. and puck drops at 7:05 P.M. Plus, the team will be raising a championship banner before puck drop! More details to come on a pregame party.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.