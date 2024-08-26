Tawa Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Recently promoted Reno Aces infielder Tim Tawa wasted no time being an impact at the plate and in the field by being named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Tawa, 25, started at first base and left field in all six games last week for the Aces. He hit .375 (9-for-24) with a .464 OBP and .833 SLG while leading the PCL with 20 total bases. The West Linn, Oregon native also led the league with six extra-base hits on the week (three doubles, one triple, and two home runs) in addition to scoring six runs and driving in five RBI.

Since returning to the Aces lineup, the Stanford product reached base in all six games played and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

The Aces are 10-2 over the past two series and have secured a 1.5-game lead over the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, in the Pacific Coast League standings with 24 games left to play in the season.

Reno will now hit the road and travel to Albuquerque to take on the Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the series opener set for Tuesday, August 27th, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

The Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, September 3rd, to host the El Paso Chihuahuas, the San Diego Padres Triple-A affiliate, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

