Colton Gordon Recognized as Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys LHP Colton Gordon has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 20 through 25 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of Gordon's outing can be found here.

Gordon started for Sugar Land on Saturday night at Constellation Field and went 6.0 shutout innings, giving up just two hits and a walk while striking out a career-best 11 batters. After retiring the side in the first, Gordon encountered his only real trouble of the night in the second on a walk and a single, followed by a sac bunt to move the runners into scoring position with two outs. However, Gordon struck out Connor Kaiser on three pitches to leave two men in scoring position. That started a string of 14 in a row retired by Gordon, including striking out seven of 10 hitters he faced. The 25-year-old allowed just one more hit, a single with two outs in the sixth, but retired 15 of the final 16 batters that he faced as part of his fifth quality start of the season and second straight quality start.

Taken in the 8th round of the 2021 Draft by Houston out of the University of Central Florida, this is the first regular season Pitcher of the Week honor for Gordon. The southpaw was recognized as the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Week while pitching for the Surprise Saguaros in November of 2022. It is the 13th time in franchise history a Space Cowboys hurler has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week and the fourth time this season, joining RHP AJ Blubaugh (June 18-23), RHP Blair Henley (May 21-26) and RHP Ryan Gusto (July 30-August 4).

Currently rated as the Astros #11 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Gordon is 7-1 with a 4.55 ERA this season in 20 appearances, 19 starts, with Sugar Land, throwing 97.0 innings while allowing 49 earned runs with 33 walks and 95 strikeouts. Despite not making his first appearance of the season until April 30, Gordon is currently 10th in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts.

