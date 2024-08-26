Space Cowboys to Host Inaugural 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

SUGAR LAND, TX - On September 11 at Constellation Field, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are hosting their first Stair Climb to pay tribute to the 23rd anniversary of the heroic journey the fallen first responders went through during the 9/11 attacks.

Those participating will be challenged to walk or climb 2,200 steps, the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center. The gates will open at 7:30 am with a start time of 8:00 am for first responders after the national anthem. For the public, the Stair Climb will begin at 9:00 am. Additionally, there will be a pause in the climb with a couple of silent moments at 8:46 am and 9:03 am, when the towers were hit in 2001.

The free event will be open for local first responders and the public. Attendees will receive a ticket for the Space Cowboys game happening that night against the Reno Aces, with the first pitch slated to be at 7:05 pm CT. The ticket for the climb will also serve as the ticket to the game. Those who would like to participate can register here. Fans are encouraged to donate with the ticket link as well as on the day of the climb to the Astros Foundation, where the funds will be allocated to local first responders.

While the event is open to the public, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundations recommends a training regimen prior to participating in a memorial Stair Climb, ideally no less than 30 days before the climb.

