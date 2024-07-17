Tavern Opens in Stadium Lofts Project Enhancing Cannon Ballers Game Day Offerings & Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - After weeks of anticipation and thousands of top-shelf barbecue sandwiches being devoured by fans visiting the Centerfield Concessions Facility operated by Towel City Tavern, Cannon Ballers fans can finally enjoy that same best-in-class barbecue inside the newly completed gastropub adjacent to Atrium Health Ballpark. The Towel City Tavern quietly opened a few weeks ago and has been operating out of its first floor throughout the team's last few homestands.

"I've been talking to Steve Steinbacher about the idea of an on-site brewpub since we broke ground on Atrium Health Ballpark in 2019, and I could not be more excited for fans and locals to enjoy the culmination of many years of ideas, a lot of hard work, and a terrific partnership," said team and Tavern owner Andy Sandler.

"Cabarrus Brewing Company has been a partner of the Cannon Ballers for a long time, and when they broke ground on the downtown ballpark, all of my partners and I knew that we wanted to be a part of the ballpark experience in some way. Towel City Tavern is the result of our belief in the vibrancy and possibility of downtown Kannapolis, and we are thrilled to open our doors," said Towel City Tavern and Cabarrus Brewing Company Managing Partner Steve Steinbacher.

The Tavern is operated in partnership with Cabarrus Brewing Company, who will brew the beer on site. The Tavern is owned by Sandler, Steinbacher and a group of dedicated locals from Kannapolis and the surrounding areas.

"The Tavern is a place to celebrate 'Made in Kannapolis.' Our meats are smoked here in Kannapolis, the beer is brewed right here on West Avenue, the wood from the tables you'll sit at is from an old tree felled here in town, milled and handcrafted by area native Grant Maginnis, the smokers were built by Smokin Steel Works in Salisbury, NC and even the wood we fire them with is Carolina hardwood," explained Towel City's Director of Retail Operations Rusty Olson. "What's the best tasting beer? Beer from here - your hometown. We believe that and we want to apply that belief in as many ways that we can, from food to talent and beyond."

Diners who reserve second level table seating on the Towel City Terrace during Cannon Ballers games will receive a $5 credit towards admission to the ballpark that evening. Once the second story of the restaurant opens, diners will be able to reserve individual terrace tables with above-first-baseline views when the terrace isn't sold to a group. The team will manage group reservations and bookings for the second story of the restaurant on game days, adding an elevated group option for Cannon Ballers fans.

"We're excited to add a new, really unique group space to our offerings. The Sky Lounge overlooking the play area and third baseline has consistently been a best-seller thanks to its lounge and open-air patio feel, and the second floor of the Tavern combines those elements with the added benefit of beautiful interior space and Tavern food and drink. We think groups will be clamoring to watch Cannon Ballers games from this space," said General Manager Matt Millward.

For more information on how to book a group on the Towel City Terrace for an upcoming baseball game, contact the Cannon Ballers front office by calling (704) 932-3267 or emailing tickets@kcballers.com.

