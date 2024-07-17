Shorebirds Partner with Delmarva Sports Network to Broadcast Games Live this Season

July 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







Delmarva Sports Network (DSN) and the Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to announce a groundbreaking new partnership. Starting this season, baseball enthusiasts from across Delmarva will witness history with 15 thrilling Delmarva Shorebirds games broadcast live on free over-the-air television. This innovative sports broadcasting deal will allow fans across the Delmarva Peninsula to experience the thrill of Minor League Baseball from the comfort of their homes.

The Delmarva Shorebirds, based in Salisbury, Maryland, are the Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and compete in the Carolina League. Fans can catch their home games at the renowned Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The first broadcast game is scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2024, as the Shorebirds take on Down East at 7:05 PM.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for both the Delmarva Sports Network and the Delmarva Shorebirds," said Bill Vernon, Station Manager at Draper Media. "Our commitment to delivering high-quality sports content is reflected in our broadcasts and we are excited to partner with the Shorebirds to deliver unparalleled baseball experiences to fans across the region."

The live broadcasts will feature comprehensive game coverage, exclusive interviews, and in-depth analysis, providing viewers with a front-row seat to the action-packed games and the chance to connect with their favorite players.

"The Delmarva Shorebirds are thrilled to partner with the Delmarva Sports Network and provide our fans with the ability to enjoy Shorebirds Baseball, for free over the air, in their homes when they can't be at the ballpark in-person," said Chris Bitters, General Manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds. "This partnership continues our mission to reach Shorebirds fans where they are and teaming up with the Delmarva Sports Network truly elevates our ability to connect with our in-market fan base. DSN has done a tremendous  job of showcasing and amplifying local sports, on Delmarva, and we are proud to now be a part of their stellar line up."

This inaugural broadcast agreement will make these Shorebirds games available to over half-a-million viewers across Delmarva. It will provide unprecedented access to live games through DSN's free over-the-air broadcasts and all major and local cable partners, including Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Mediacom, Charter/Spectrum, Bay Country Cable, and Easton Velocity.

The Delmarva Sports Network continues to innovate in sports broadcasting, bringing local sports to the forefront and making it accessible to a broader audience. This initiative is a testament to DSN's dedication to serving the sports community on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Key Features of the Broadcast:

Instant Replay: Fans will enjoy detailed replays of crucial moments in the game.

Slow Motion: Enhanced viewing experience with slow-motion footage to capture every exciting play.

Historic First: This marks the first time in the history of the Shorebirds that games are available on free over-the-air television.

Delmarva Sports Network Broadcast Schedule:

Friday, July 19th at 7:05 PM: Down East vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Saturday, July 20th at 7:05 PM: Down East vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Tuesday, July 30th at 7:05 PM: Myrtle Beach vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Wednesday, July 31st at 7:05 PM: Myrtle Beach vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Thursday, August 1st at 7:05 PM: Myrtle Beach vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Friday, August 2nd at 7:05 PM: Myrtle Beach vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Tuesday, August 13th at 7:05 PM: Carolina vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Wednesday, August 14th at 7:05 PM: Carolina vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Thursday, August 15th at 7:05 PM: Carolina vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Friday, August 16th at 7:05 PM: Carolina vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Saturday, August 17th at 7:05 PM: Carolina vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Tuesday, August 27th at 7:05 PM: Salem vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Wednesday, August 28th at 7:05 PM: Salem vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Thursday, August 29th at 7:05 PM: Salem vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Sunday, September 1st at 2:05 PM: Salem vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

Upcoming Shorebirds Promotions

for Homestand #9 THIS WEEK!

The Shorebirds are back at Perdue Stadium THIS WEEK with the ninth homestand of the year and we want YOU to join us for an awesome lineup of promotions and to cheer on your 2024 Shorebirds!

