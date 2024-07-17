Mystery Bobbleheads Revealed as Bailey and Gilmore

Today the Myrtle Beach Pelicans unveiled the two mystery bobbleheads listed on their 2024 promotional schedule. The first, scheduled for Saturday, August 17, will feature former Coastal Carolina University baseball coach Gary Gilmore. The second, scheduled for Saturday, August 31, will feature the Birds' current manager, Buddy Bailey. Each night the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead.

The Gary Gilmore bobblehead is a celebration of the legendary coach's retirement, and features the recently retired Gilmore in a Hawaiian-style Pelicans shirt, shorts, and sandals holding a Pelicans beer bat.

The CCU Baseball team has played a number of games at Pelicans Ballpark over the years, most notably during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Chance Gilmore, Gary's son offered, "A special thank you to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for their incredible support." He went on to say, "Their people and organization have been an unsung hero in CCU baseball's rise to national prominence."

The Buddy Bailey bobblehead is presented by Swift Services and features a "win counter" so that fans can keep track of his ever-growing number of victories. Bailey is the winningest active manager in Minor League Baseball, and on July 14 amassed his 2,391st victory as a MiLB manager and took sole possession of third place on MiLB's all-time wins list. 464 of those victories have come during his seven seasons managing in Myrtle Beach.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have not one, but two great baseball legends associated with the Grand Strand," stated Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore. "We're proud to show our appreciation for their impact on our organization and our community by celebrating them with their very own bobblehead."

First pitch for both games is scheduled for 6:35 PM, and gates will open at 5:30 PM. Tickets for these games are available now at myrtlebeachpelicans.com, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Box Office at the ballpark.

