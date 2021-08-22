Tarpons Cruise Past Mets 8-2 in Series Finale

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons cruised to an 8-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets in the series finale between the teams on Sunday at Steinbrenner Field.

Kevin Kendall broke up Tampa's no-hit bid with a one-out single in the eighth inning. Warren Saunders ended the Tarpons shutout hopes by bring Kendall home on a sac fly later in the eighth.

The Tarpons jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Trey Sweeney led off with a triple against Mets starter Kolby Kubichek and was awarded home plate when the relay throw to third went of Kubichek's glove into the Mets dugout. Tampa added two more runs in the inning on a fielder's choice and sac fly.

Cooper Bowman made it 4-0 with a RBI double in the second inning. Bowman homered in the fifth to make it 6-0.

Benjamin Cowles hit two-run homer off Sammy Tavarez in the seventh inning to put the Tarpons up 8-0.

The Mets scored the final run of the afternoon on RBI double by Rowdey Jordan in the ninth inning.

Cesar Berbesi walked four times for the Mets and scored a run. The Mets drew 10 walks from four Tampa pitchers but went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Kubichek (0-1) took the loss. He allowed four runs on two hits in 3.0 innings.

Tampa starter Beck Way pitched 4.2 hitless innings with seven strikeouts. Jhonatan Munoz (5-3) was credited with the win after pitching 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings.

Tampa won the final three games of the series to take the series 4-2. The Mets ended up 5-7 on their season-long road trip.

The Mets (49-44) are off on Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

