Tarpley's Terrific in Series-Opening Win vs. Blue Crabs

June 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 8-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the second inning on Brantley Bell's two-run double down the left field line off Blue Crabs starter Ian Kahaloa. A three-run fifth inning, highlighted by Alex Dickerson's two-run single to right and Wilson Ramos' RBI fielder's choice, extended the Ducks advantage to 5-0.

Another three-run frame in the sixth make it an eight-run ballgame. Brian Goodwin's RBI double, a bases loaded walk by Sam Travis and an RBI single by Dickerson did the damage. The Blue Crabs scored three runs of their own in the seventh on an error that plated Khalil Lee and a two-run triple off the bat of Philip Caulfield, but Southern Maryland would get no closer.

Ducks starter Stephen Tarpley (3-2) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks while striking out eight. Kahaloa (4-4) took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits and five walks over five innings with one strikeout.

Dickerson led the Ducks offensively with two hits and three RBIs. Goodwin added a hit, an RBI, two runs and two walks, while Ruben Tajada chipped in with a hit, two runs and three walks.

