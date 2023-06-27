ALPB Bullpen, 6.27.23

June 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







Question Answered: After playing the first part of the season as the Frederick Question Marks, the club has re-branded to the Spire City Ghost Hounds. The name "Spire City" has become synonymous with the City of Frederick, referencing the cluster of spires in the downtown area. The Ghost Hound legend is also local as the story is told that in various parts of Frederick County, a phantom blue canine with fierce glowing eyes has haunted residents with its appearance-and just as quickly, its disappearance, under the dimmed light of the moon's glow.

The Week Ahead: With half of the Atlantic League teams within one game of first place, there are multiple critical series on tap for the week... South co-leaders High Point and Gastonia meet in a midweek series at Gastonia... The two teams tied for second in the North, Southern Maryland and Long Island, will meet midweek at Central Islip... North leader York travels to High Point on the weekend... Also on the weekend, So. Maryland visits Gastonia in a North-South clash that could help determine first half champions.

Milestones: So. Maryland's Michael Baca picked up his 300th ALPB hit on 6/25 while teammate K.C. Hobson mashed his 400th ALPB hit on 6/22.

Walk-offs: Spire City's Raudy Read doubled home a run to beat York 12-11 on 6/24.

Best of the Week: Lexington's Thomas Dillard tied the league-high for the year with four extra base hits vs. Charleston on 6/25... He is the only player in the league with two games of four XBH this year.

Grand Slams: Gastonia's Pedro Gonzalez vs. Lancaster 6/21... High Point's Beau Taylor vs. Lexington 6/22... Long Island's Alejandro De Aza vs. Lancaster on 6/24.

Streaking: So. Maryland's Alex Crosby has the league's longest active hitting streak at 14 games... Charleston's Dwight Smith, Jr. has reached base in 26 straight games, followed closely by York's Drew Mendoza at 23... Gastonia's Gunnar Kines and High Point's Matt Solter each has won their last three starts... Long Island's Al Alburquerque has not allowed an earned run in 18 appearances... Gastonia's streak of 27 straight games with a homer was snapped on 6/20.

Midweek Marvels: So. Maryland's Ian Kahaloa tossed a 7-inning complete game four-hitter vs. Spire City on 6/22 and fanned 10... High Point's Beau Taylor drove in seven runs with a grand slam, 2-run single and an RBI single at So. Maryland on 6/24... The seven RBI set a new league season-high... Taylor hit .667 (4-for-6) in three midweek games against Lexington, driving in eight runs vs. the Counter Clocks while Long Island's Brantley Bell plated eight vs. Staten Island... Spire City's Starlin Castro had four hits at So. Maryland on 6/20... Lancaster's Wilson Garcia and Ariel Sandoval each recorded seven hits in the midweek series while Long Island's Joe DeCarlo led the league with three doubles.

Weekend Wonders: Gastonia's Carlos Franco drove in five runs with a pair of homers in a 12-3 win at Staten Island on 6/24... High Point pitcher A.J. Cole homered vs. So. Maryland on 6/24... Lexington hit six homers in an 8-6 win over Charleston with Connor Owings hitting two and Thomas Dillard smashing three... Lancaster's Yeison Coca banged four hits vs. Long Island on 6/25 while Lexington's Thomas Dillard matched it with three homers and a double vs. Charleston on 6/25... Dillard also set a new league-high with 14 total bases in the game... York's Troy Stokes, Jr. matched the league-high with four runs scored at Spire City on 6/25... Lancaster's Trace Loehr returned last week after missing nearly a month and went 7-for-9 vs. Long Island over the weekend... Dwight Smith, Jr.'s eight hits vs. Lexington was a weekend high... High Point's Beau Taylor smacked four doubles vs. So. Maryland.

Pitching Plaudits: Gastonia's staff fanned 17 vs. Staten Island on 6/23... High Point's Mickey Jannis became the Atlantic League's first seven-game winner when he posted an 8-3 win over Lexington on 6/20... York's Nick Raquet fanned 10 in 7.1 innings vs. Charleston on 6/20... Charleston's Troy Bacon struck out 11 in six innings in a win at Lexington 6/23... Gastonia's Zach Mort fanned 11 in seven innings while allowing just three hits at Staten Island on 6/23.

Long At-Bat of the Week: Long Island's Tzu-Wei Ling homered off Ivan Pineyro on the 11th pitch of the at-bat on 6/20.

3 of a Kind Eddie Butler (Charleston)

Jeff Singer (Spire City)

Brent Teller (Lancaster)

Tuesday, June 27 Staten Island at York, 5:00 (DH)

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Lancaster at Lexington, 6:45

Wednesday, June 28

Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05

Staten Island at York, 6:30

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Thursday, June 29

Lancaster at Lexington (DH), 5:00

Staten Island at York, 6:30

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35

High Point at Gastonia, 6:35

Friday, June 30

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35

York at High Point, 6:35

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45

Saturday, July 1

Southern Maryland at Gastonia DH, 2:35

Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35

York at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45

Sunday, July 2

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 3:35

Lancaster at Charleston, 4:05

York at High Point, 4:05

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45

Monday, July 3

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35

York at High Point, 6:35

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45

