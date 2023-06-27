Big Holiday Weekend at High Point Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The July Fourth holiday weekend will be buzzing with activity at Truist Point. The High Point Rockers, in the thick of a first half pennant race in the Atlantic League, will host the York Revolution in a four-game series, starting Friday, June 30 and running through Monday, July 3.

The highlight of the weekend will take place on Monday July 3 and feature the Rockers' annual July 3rd fireworks spectacular. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. first pitch against York. Fans will be able to watch the postgame fireworks from the field.

Tickets for Monday's game are available at a special rate of four tickets for just $28, a savings of 30% over regular ticket prices. You can buy online using the code USA4 when purchasing at HighPointRockers.com. Tickets are also available at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Saturday's contest, also slated for 6:35, will include a Rockers "Red, White and Blue" Trucker Hat giveaway. The first 800 fans entering Truist Point will receive an authentic red, white and blue Rockers Trucker Hat. Gates open at 6:00 on Saturday.

Sunday is Family Fun Day with kids invited to run the bases following the 4:05 p.m.first pitch. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday with select Rockers players available for pregame autographs.

