Tanner Ware Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night

August 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - Helping the Growlers secure the Great Lakes East Championship, the Northwoods League named Kalamazoo Growlers left-handed pitcher Tanner Ware as the Pitcher of the Night.

The second-year vet from Oakland earned the second straight Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night following his fifth outing this season without giving up an earned run.

After giving up a pair of unearned runs in the first, Ware struck out three giving up just five hits completing his fifth quality start this season. Ware's combined 1.69 ERA is now one of two Growlers starters with an ERA under two.

Final Line: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 25 BF, 91 P

The Growlers have now won the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award twice in the last three days and 11 times this season. Now with 19 since the beginning of 2023, the Growlers hold the most of any team in the Northwoods League.

Kalamazoo Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night (2024):

August 13 - LHP #15 Tanner Ware

August 10 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

August 6 - LHP #15 Tanner Ware

August 4 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 26 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

July 11 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

July 5 - RHP #37 Liam O'Brien

June 20 - RHP #38 Adam Berghorst

June 19 - LHP #29 Ryan Kraft

June 2 - RHP #20 Eamon Horwedel

May 27 - RHP #28 Jerad Berkenpas

Kalamazoo heads to Madison on Wednesday for a ticket to the Northwoods League Championship Game on the line. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

