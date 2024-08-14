Rox Draw the Curtains on 2024 Season in Great Plains Championship
August 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (43-26) dropped the Great Plains Championship game to the La Crosse Loggers (33-37) by an 8-1 score on Wednesday, August 14th. The 2024 Rox season has come to an end after a second half and postseason Great Plains West championship.
St. Cloud's only run came in the eighth inning as Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) scored on a Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) sacrifice fly. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) posted a two-hit night for the Rox in his first postseason start.
On the mound, Tyler Hemmesch (University of Minnesota), Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas), and Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) each provided a scoreless relief outing. Dahle's shutout ninth inning featured two strikeouts.
Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jaixen Frost!
The Rox 2024 season finishes as a historic one under first-year field manager Nick Studdard. During the regular season, St. Cloud set single-season team records in runs scored (494), home runs (65), runs batted in (430), stolen bases (174), on-base percentage (.389), slugging percentage (.418), and OPS (.807). They ended the regular season at 43-26 overall, defeating the Willmar Stingers to capture both the second half and postseason Great Plains West championships.
