Rox Host Great Plains Division Championship August 14th at 6:35 PM
August 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are hosting the Northwoods League Championship for the third time in four years! This will be a rematch of last year's Great Plains championship against the La Crosse Loggers.
The game is Wednesday, August 14th at 6:35 pm at Joe Faber Field.
