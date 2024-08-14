Rox Host Great Plains Division Championship August 14th at 6:35 PM

August 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are hosting the Northwoods League Championship for the third time in four years! This will be a rematch of last year's Great Plains championship against the La Crosse Loggers.

The game is Wednesday, August 14th at 6:35 pm at Joe Faber Field.

