Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Doubleheader vs. Lakeland

TAMPA, Fla.- Tonight's doubleheader between the Tampa Tarpons and the Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to continuous rainfall. The games will be made up as part of doubleheaders on Friday, August 23rdand Sunday, August 25th.

The doubleheader on Friday, August 23rd is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 11:30 a.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be seven innings in regulation.

First pitch for the doubleheader on Sunday, August 25th is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 11:00 a.m. Game Two will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from tonight's rainout may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for any remaining Tampa Tarpons' regular season home game.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office or visit www.tarponsbaseball.com. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

