Tampa Tarpons Cancel Tonight's Game vs. Miracle

Tampa, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Fort Myers Miracle has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions and continuous rainfall.

Tonight marks the conclusion of the first half of the season, and this game will not be made up.

Tickets from tonight's rainout may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for any remaining Tampa Tarpons' regular season home game.

The Tampa Tarpons are the Single-A Advanced Affiliate of the New York Yankees. For more information, call (813) 673-3055 or visit www.tarponsbaseball.com.

