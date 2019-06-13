Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, June 13 at Bradenton

After a doubleheader split on Wednesday, the Charlotte Stone Crabs wrap up the first half at 6:30 p.m. tonight against the Bradenton Marauders. RHP Stephen Woods Jr. is scheduled to pitch for Charlotte, against RHP Cody Bolton of the Marauders.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

HERNANDEZ LEADS CRABS TO SPLIT

Stone Crabs catcher Ronaldo Hernandez reached base or drove in a run in six of his eight plate appearances in Wednesday's doubleheader, leading Charlotte to a 5-3 win in Game 1. The Stone Crabs racked up 17 base runners in the first game, getting seven strikeouts from Joe Ryan. Shane McClanahan struck out a career high 10 in the second game, but Charlotte fell 2-1 on a Cal Mitchell walk-off home run.

FIRST HALF SUCCESS

With a win Thursday, the Stone Crabs would earn 35 wins in the first half for just the second time since 2010. Below are Charlotte's best first halves in team history:

2015 45-25 .643

2010 43-26 .623

2009 37-31 .544

2019 34-31 .523

2018 34-33 .507

ANEMIC APRIL, MARVELOUS MAY

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 11-14 3.1 2.0 .232 .623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 .257 .727 June

6-5 4.6 2.4 .278 .710

June Leaders:

Jim Haley: .342 AVG, 5 2B, 9 RBI in 11 G

R. Hernandez: 4 XBH, .984 OPS in 9 G

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley has been one of the best hitters in the Florida State League since May 11. In his last 29 games, the Penn State product is batting .352 with 14 extra-base hits (6 HR) and 32 RBI.

In that span, he has eight more RBI than anyone else in the league, while leading the circut in slugging (.593) and OPS (1.027). He is second in batting average, hits (38) and total bases (64) and third in extra-base hits (14). He has played four different positions and occupied all nine spots in the batting order this year.

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez reached base five times in Wednesday's doubleheader in Bradenton. The Colombia native has been hitting much better since May 7:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 .188 2 9 .459

Last 29 .336 13 19 .898

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole five bases in their Saturday win over the Palm Beach Cardinals Saturday. They've held a major advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 82 115 71.3%

Opponent 37 51 72.5%

ALL-STARS ADDED

The Florida State League announced right-hander Mikey York and shortstop Taylor Walls have been added to the Southern Division All-Star Team. York and Walls will joing infielders Vidal Brujan and Jim Haley at the 2019 FSL All-Star Game in Jupiter this Saturday.

CLAW POINTS

Tuesday's starter Joe Ryan leads the Tampa Bay organization in strikeouts (89).

