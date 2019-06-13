Stone Crabs Finish First Half with 9-5 Win

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs put together three three-run rallies Thursday, ending the first half with a 9-5 win over the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park.

Thursday's win earns the Stone Crabs (35-31) their fourth winningest first half in franchise history. 2019 marks just the second time since 2010 that Charlotte has won 35 games in the first half.

The Stone Crabs were carried early by starting pitcher Stephen Woods Jr. (4-1), who retired the first eight batters he faced. Woods Jr. went six scoreless innings, striking out a season-high nine while surrendering just three hits and one walk.

Charlotte got the offense rolling in a scoreless game in the top of the fourth. After a Moises Gomez walk and Zach Rutherford single, Russ Olive was hit with a pitch to load the bases with one out. The next batter was Jake Palomaki, who grounded out to second to score Gomez and give the Crabs a 1-0 lead. Thomas Milone followed with a triple off the left field wall, scoring two to make it 3-0.

Still up by three in the top of the seventh, Carl Chester singled to right to start the inning. Taylor Walls followed by driving an RBI double to the left field corner. After he stole third, Ronaldo Hernandez pulled an RBI double to left to chase home Walls and make it 5-0. After Hernandez advanced to third on a Gomez single, Rutherford flew out to deep right to plate Hernandez and make it 6-0.

The Stone Crabs earned four walks in the eighth to make it 7-0 before Garrett Whitley ripped a two-run double to left to cap the Charlotte scoring at 9-0.

The Marauders (36-31) responded for five runs in the eighth, but the game was called one inning early due to rain.

The Stone Crabs will kick off the second half season on Monday at 7 p.m. in Fort Myers. Coverage of the game will start at 6:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

