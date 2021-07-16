Tampa Offense Erupts in 8-Run 6th En Route to 13-4 Victory

Jason Dominguez of the Tampa Tarpons gets a high five

TAMPA, Fla. - Evan Alexander and Aldenis Sanchez paced the offense with a combined seven hits and six RBI, and Jasson Dominguez took flight for the first time as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 13-4, on Friday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa (44-19) came from behind to tie the game in both the third and fourth innings before taking the lead for good with an eight-run sixth to clinch the series. The Tarpons remain as the highest scoring team in all of Minor League Baseball, with 472 runs in 63 games.

Lakeland (22-40) opened the scoring in the first when Colt Keith singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Eliezer Alfonzo. In the third, Alvaro Gonzalez hit a leadoff double and later scored on a groundout by Alfonzo, giving the Flying Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Making his fifth-straight start after exclusively pitching in relief, LHP Clay Aguilar completed a career-high three innings, yielding two runs on four hits while striking out two on 44 pitches (30 strikes).

Tampa tied the game in the home half of the third when Alexander lined a leadoff single and scored on a two-run blast to right by Dominguez - his first professional home run. According to Statcast, the homer traveled 344 feet with an exit velocity of 99 mph.

LHP Ryan Anderson relieved Aguilar in the fourth and, after a leadoff single was erased on a caught-stealing, back-to-back walks were issued, followed by a go-ahead RBI double by Gresuan Silverio. One out later, Gonzalez drove in a run with a single to give Lakeland a 4-2 lead.

The Tarpons, once again, answered in the home half to tie the game against RHP Wilmer Flores. Roberto Chirinos walked, and Sanchez singled before both advanced on a wild pitch. One out later, Alexander lined a two-out, two-run single to center, knotting the game at 4-4.

Flores allowed four runs on five hits in four innings, walking four while striking out four. The right-hander tossed 44-of-78 pitches for strikes in a no-decision.

After a quiet fifth inning, the Tarpons batted around against RHP Williander Moreno (L, 1-3) in the sixth, scoring eight runs on seven hits (a season-high for a single inning). Sanchez singled and scored on a double by Alexander. Dominguez then reached on an error, allowing Alexander to score. Austin Wells followed with a double, Trevor Hauver drove in two more with a single.

Everson Pereira then singled, and Andres Chaparro walked before both scored, one out later, on a double by Sanchez. After a pitching change, Pedro Diaz greeted RHP Sam Keesler with an RBI single to right before the inning ended on a flyout by Alexander.

Tampa added one more run off Kessler in the eighth when Pereira doubled and scored on a two-out double by Sanchez, giving the Tarpons a 13-4 lead.

Anderson bounced back by stranding a two-out double in a scoreless fifth. The southpaw struck out three and walked two while yielding two runs on four hits in two innings of relief. RHP Nelvin Correa (W, 4-0) followed with four scoreless/hitless innings, stranding two walks while striking out five to earn the win in relief.

Sanchez (4-for-5, 2 2Bs, 3RBI, 3R) logged his first-career four-hit game. Alexander (3-for-4, 2B, 3RBI, 2R, SB) tallied a season-high three hits. Dominguez (2-for-4, HR, BB, 2RBI, 2R), Hauver (2-for-4, BB, 2RBI, R, SB) and Pereira (2-for-5, 2B, 2R) also had multi-hit games.

The series continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with RHP Jhonatan Muñoz (2-3, 6.57) slated to make the start against a Lakeland starter TBA. On All-You-Can-Eat (& Drink) Saturday, for ONLY $49, fans can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare and beer/wine/soda/water from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Package includes a ticket to the game and access to the private Spectrum Dugout Club.

