Branche, Bullpen Blow Away Marauders, 4-3

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Behind early for the fourth-straight night, Daytona rose to the occasion. RHP Stevie Branche recorded all nine of his outs via the strikeout, as he, RHP Ian Koch, and RHP Vin Timpanelli combined to throw 7.1 innings of scoreless relief in the Tortugas' 4-3 victory over the Bradenton Marauders before 1,367 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Friday night.

Bradenton (41-22) began the second inning with a walk to DH Eli Wilson (0-3, R, 2 BB, 2 SO), who took second on a wild pitch. Following a single by 1B Alexander Mojica (1-4, R, SO), another errant delivery allowed Wilson to score to put the Marauders in front, 1-0. After a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, C Endy Rodríguez (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) laced a two-run double to right-center to push the advantage to 3-0.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, the Tortugas (29-35) began to pounce. Consecutive walks to 1B Garrett Wolforth (1-3, R, BB, SO) and CF Allan Cerda (0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 SO) brought 3B Leo Seminati (2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 SO) to the dish as the tying run. On an 0-1 offering, the Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy native plastered one over the fence in left-center for a three-run home run. His team-high-tying fifth of the season drew Daytona even, 3-3.

Seminati was at it again in the fifth. The 22-year-old banged a 110-plus mph line drive off the left-field wall for a single before scooting up 90 feet on a wild pitch. After a strikeout and walk to SS Ivan Johnson (0-2, BB, SO), 2B Brandon Leyton (1-4, SO) dunked a single to center to load the bases.

C Daniel Vellojín (0-2, RBI, BB, SO) proceeded to send a towering drive to deep left, but it was hauled in on the warning track. Seminati scored on the sacrifice fly to give Daytona their first lead of the series, 4-3.

From that point forward, the Tortugas' bullpen pressed down on the throttle. Koch (3.1 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 SO) helped starter RHP Miguel Medrano (1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) strand a pair of baserunners in the second before hoisted a season-high 3.1 shutout frames.

Branche (3.0 IP, 3 BB, 9 SO) emerged in the sixth and was untouchable. The 24-year-old registered all nine of his outs on strikeouts, the final three coming with the tying and go-ahead runs in aboard in the eighth.

In the ninth, it was Timpanelli's (1.0 IP, H, BB, 2 SO) turn to shine. The Staten Island, N.Y. resident whiffed the first two batters he faced - to make it 11-straight outs courtesy of the strikeout - before inducing a fly out to left, once again, with the tying and go-ahead runs on-base. Timpanelli sealed the 4-3 triumph and his Low-A Southeast-leading ninth save of the season.

Despite allowing only two hits all night, Bradenton's RHP Logan Hofmann (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO) suffered his second defeat in his fifth professional start. Medrano received a no-decision for Daytona.

