Mighty Mussels Game Notes & Lineups - Fri, July 16 vs JUP

July 16, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Mighty Mussels look to even the series with Jupiter (MIA) at 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium Friday.RHP Bobby Milacki is set to make the start against RHP Yeremin Lara of the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

MUSSELS DROP DOUBLEHEADER THURSDAY

The Mighty Mussels' bats went quiet Thursday, scoring just three runs over two games in a doubleheader defeat to Jupiter. The Fort Myers' bullpen surrendered nine runs over the final three innings in Game 1, coughing up an early lead to lose 9-2 in extra innings. In Game 2, Justin Washington connected on a solo home run - but the rest of the Mussels couldn't solve Luis Palacios. Palacios turned in a complete game, allowing just four hits over seven innings. Starting pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long went six innings, allowing five hits while fanning five. Gipson-Long is now responsible for three of the team's five quality starts this season. Thursday's losses were the Mussels' first against a left-handed starter all season (9-0 previously).

BOOMERS, COME ON DOWN

Former Schaumburg Boomer LHP Aaron Rozek dazzled in his Mighty Mussels' debut Thursday, tossing five scoreless innings in Game 1. Rozek was added to the Fort Myers roster Tuesday along with his former Boomers teammate RHP Orlando Rodriguez. Rodriguez will make his debut this weekend after spending the 2019 season with the Cincinnati Reds organization, registering a 4.42 ERA over 36.2 IP for the Billings Mustangs.

HOME FOR THE HAMMERHEADS

The Mighty Mussels took four out of six games in their first series with the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) in June. The Mussels' pitchers held Jupiter to a .130 batting average in the series, pitching to a 2.18 ERA.

Series Leaders:

Varland: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 11 K, 2 BB

Headrick: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K, 2 BB

Bentley: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 10 K, 2 BB

Washington: 6-14, 2 2B, 4 RBI, BB (1.037 OPS)

PLAYOFFS ARE BACK!

Minor League Baseball announced that postseason baseball has returned for 2021. The two teams with the best overall records in the Low-A Southeast will compete in a five-game championship series at the end of September. The Mighty Mussels remain the defending champions - having won the league's last title back in 2018.

SABATO SLOWLY SOARING

Minnesota Twins' 2020 first round pick Aaron Sabato started the season slow, but has dropped his strikeout rate by over 10% since May:

Games PA K AVG OBP SLG

May 107 37.4% .138 .355 .263

June 107 25.2% .232 .411 .329

July 60 26.7% .224 .367 .347

VARLAND, GERMAN DEBUT FOR CR

Both RHP Louie Varland and RHP Osiris German dominated in their debuts with High-A Cedar Rapids Thursday. Varland went six scoreless innings, while German was perfect over two innings of relief. Varland led the Mussels in innings (47.1), strikeouts (76) and ERA (2.09), while German registered the next best ERA (2.27) of any Fort Myers pitcher with at least 20 innings pitched.

THE PURGE IS COMING

The Minnesota Twins made 21 selections in this week's MLB draft. Several cuts will have to be made across the organization over the next few weeks in order for the draft picks to be accommodated for on active rosters. The Twins' top two picks were high school players, but they then rattled off 19 straight college selections. Some of the 2021 draftees could find their way onto the Mussels' roster by the end of July.

MISCELLANEOUS MUSSELS NOTES

- Misael Urbina matched a team-high by extending his hitting streak to 10 games Thursday. However, It was snapped in Game 2.

- 9-1 vs LH starting pitchers

- 26-2 when leading after 8 innings

- 17-10 at home

- 16-11 against the East division

- Robo umpires used in 67% of games

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.