Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Names Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Official Entertainment Partner

September 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has been named the Official Entertainment Partner for Tampa's first professional women's soccer team, the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club.

The collaboration will bring together the excitement of world-class soccer with the world-renowned energy and entertainment of the Hard Rock brand.

As the Sun's Official Entertainment Partner, Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will provide unique and unforgettable experiences fans including pre-game DJ's, post-game celebrations, as well as exclusive events and promotions.

"We are excited to partner with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, which incorporates a globally recognized brand known for its iconic music, legendary service, and vibrant atmosphere," said Christina Unkel, Team President, and General Counsel for the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club. "This partnership will enhance the fan experience and create lasting memories for our community."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will also offer exclusive benefits to Sun season ticket holders and fans, including discounts, giveaways, and opportunities to meet players and team personnel.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club," said Seminole Hard Rock Tampa President Steve Bonner. "This is another example of how Seminole Hard Rock Tampa continually supports the community. We want to be a vibrant hub for fans to connect and enjoy the excitement of the game. We look forward to not only hosting fans, but Sun players and their families, as well as visiting teams and their families."

