Brooklyn Football Club Announces Body Hack as Official Physical Therapy Partner

September 13, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced a partnership with Body Hack, a leading provider of physical therapy services in New York City. As BKFC women's official physical therapy partner, Body Hack will use the latest technology and the best professionals to aid the health and performance of the players while bringing its advanced approach to physical therapy to BKFC's youth programs and community through various activations.

"Body Hack's commitment to athlete care aligns perfectly with our mission to build a strong, healthy, and inclusive soccer community in New York," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn Football Club. "This partnership will provide exceptional care for our players and enhance fan engagement through dynamic activations and storytelling content and activations that highlight the depth and excitement of soccer in New York."

Through this partnership, Body Hack will play a pivotal role in the health and longevity of Brooklyn FC's women athletes. The clinic's personalized physical therapy programs will help players recover faster, reduce injuries, and enhance overall performance throughout the season. Fans will have the chance to see how Body Hack supports the team's journey, with content featuring players' training and recovery routines shared across Brooklyn FC's platforms.

"We're proud to partner with Brooklyn Football Club and bring our expertise in physical therapy and sports performance to the women's team," said Dr. Carlos Zorrilla, CEO and Owner of Body Hack. "Our goal is to help these athletes stay at the top of their game while also contributing to the vibrant soccer culture here in New York."

Body Hack will also serve as the presenting sponsor of all non-gameday training content on Brooklyn FC's social channels, further highlighting their role in supporting both player development and fan engagement.

For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.