Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Sydny Nasello opened the scoring for Tampa Bay Sun FC and Cecilie Fløe extended the lead in the second half as the Sun earned a 2-0 win over DC Power FC to clinch the No. 2 seed in its final match of the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.