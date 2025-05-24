Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

Sports stats



May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sydny Nasello opened the scoring for Tampa Bay Sun FC and Cecilie Fløe extended the lead in the second half as the Sun earned a 2-0 win over DC Power FC to clinch the No. 2 seed in its final match of the regular season.
