Tampa Bay Sun FC Falls to Brooklyn FC, 2-1

October 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

NEW YORK, NY - The Tampa Bay Sun FC played their first game since having their last home match postponed due to the impact of Hurricane Milton in the Tampa Bay region. With a trip North, the Club battled hard but ultimately came up short in a 2-1 loss to Brooklyn FC tonight.

The first 5 minutes saw a duel that put USF Alums face to face as Sydny Nasello found the back of the net on fellow USF Alum and Brooklyn FC goalkeeper, Sydney Martinez. Brooklyn responded with aggressive footwork resulting with a goal of their own from Dana Scheriff in the 29th minute. With continued momentum, Brooklyn strengthened their lead just before halftime when Kristen Edmonds was called for a penalty in the penalty area, which Jessica Garziano converted.

The Sun pushed hard in the second half, creating several scoring chances but were unable to find the equalizer. Despite a late flurry of activity, the match ended with Brooklyn claiming the victory.

NEXT GAME: The Sun will stay on the road and head west to face Spokane Zephyr FC on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. EST at ONE Spokane Stadium.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Sun will return to Riverfront Stadium to face Lexington Sporting Club next Saturday, November 2, at 7 p.m. EST. The team will recognize Blue Star Families as part of Military Appreciation Night. Tickets are available now at TampaBaySunFC.com.

