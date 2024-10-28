Tampa Bay Sun Falls Short in Spokane, 1-0

October 28, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Tampa Bay Sun FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Spokane Zephyr on Sunday.

Despite a late surge of attacking pressure, including a dangerous free-kick from Erika Tymrak and a shot from Carlee Giammona, the Sun couldn't find the back of the net. Late substitutions injected fresh energy into the team, yet the Zephyr defense held firm.

The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams creating quality scoring opportunities. A key moment came in the 67th minute when Carlee Giammona's header was denied by the Spokane goalkeeper. However, it was the Zephyr who struck first in the 64th minute, with Marley Canales scoring her first goal of the season from outside the box.

Both teams battled hard throughout the match, with numerous fouls and yellow cards issued. The Sun will look to improve on finishing as the look to earn more points as the Fall season closes out.

NEXT GAME: The Sun return home to face Lexington Sporting Club, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7PM at Riverfront Stadium at Blake HS. In a show of support for our military, the match will be a Military Appreciation Night. The club will honor Blue Star families during halftime and encourage fans to wear yellow in solidarity. Blake High School's JROTC program will present the colors for the evening.

Tickets are still available at TampaBaySunFC.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.