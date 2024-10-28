Brooklyn FC Cruise to Victory

October 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Due to Breslin's injury, Garziano made her way back into the starting XI while Yaple & Scheriff received a well deserved second consecutive start.

Brooklyn started on the front foot. Just seven seconds into the match Scheriff was able to produce a shot on goal after she picked off a loose pass from the Ft. Lauderdale right back and quickly shuffled the ball to her left foot.

Just a couple minutes later, after a miscue from Ft. Lauderdale's defense in an attempt to clear their lines, the ball sat up nicely for Yaple to quickly settle and unleash a thumping hit from just outside the box. Yaple has recently displayed her long range shooting ability as it was her shot from outside the box in the previous match that allowed Dana Scheriff to tap home her first of the season after the goalkeeper parried the ball directly in front of her. This shot had the same effect but fortunately for Ft. Lauderdale United they were able to clear their lines quick enough.

The early onslaught of chances for Brooklyn continued when Pluck, Scheriff & Garziano linked up at the top of the box allowing Garziano to get her shot away. Although the shot was not threatening it was a sign that the goals would pour in once Brooklyn were able to break the deadlock.

In the 28th minute a well worked corner kick straight from the training ground allowed Kroeger time and space to curl in a beauty from the top of the box to bag her first goal of the season. As they usually do, Brooklyn celebrated in style! A well deserved goal for Kroeger as she has been a consistent standout player for Brooklyn.

Not willing to rely on their 1-0 lead to secure the victory, Brooklyn kept the pressure on Ft. Lauderdale United FC. It paid off in the 31st minute when Pickard found George darting into the box, George played an inviting ball across the box that evaded the goalkeeper and allowed Scheriff to tap home her 2nd consecutive goal in her 2nd consecutive start.

Two goals to the good and although the final whistle was still an hour away, Brooklyn could already taste victory as they were eager to get revenge for the loss vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC at the Nova Stadium just a couple weeks ago.

Less than 10 minutes into the 2nd half the match was put to bed. After receiving the ball in the midfield Grabias beat her defender and found George at the top of the box. George was able to get the ball onto her deadly right foot and unleash an unstoppable shot. George added to her goals column, Grabias added to her assists column, Brooklyn up 3-0 cruising to victory!

At the 70th minute mark a mistake from Martinez after she misjudged the flight of the ball from a harmless free-kick allowed Ft. Lauderdale United to pull one back. Although it ruined the clean sheet for Martinez it didn't overshadow the jubilation of a great BKFC win at home. Brooklyn with two wins on the bounce go into their final home match in great form.

Post-Match Quotes

"We started the game much better than in Ft. Lauderdale. We moved the ball quicker, we started dominating possession much better in the first half, and I think we suffocated them." said Head Coach Jess Silva. She added, "They didn't get much opportunity because our defense was really good. It starts with our defense and our backline. That did such a great job, and we shut them down."

"I don't think I've been a part of a culture quite like this. I think everyone's really close to one another. If someone else steps on the field in place of someone else, it's always about the excitement for them, not focusing on less playing time. I think we just have a great group of girls. We've been through a lot of adversity, and have handled it well every single time." said Allison Pantuso, Centerback

"Yeah, I think we knew we had an opportunity as a new team to build a culture that we wanted. I think all the players have worked really hard to make it a positive culture and keep growing. We hope that the girls who come after us can maintain that culture." added Sasha Pickard, Rightback

Next Match

Brooklyn will be eager to add to their win streak next match as they host Spokane Zephyr FC Thursday Oct. 31st at 7:30pm EST at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium.

