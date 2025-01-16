Tampa Bay Sun FC Adds Vanguard Attorney Group to Inaugural Back-Of-Kit in New Partnership

January 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL. - The Tampa Bay Sun FC today announced a new partnership with Vanguard Attorneys, naming the women-led law firm as the inaugural back-of-kit partner of the club.

"We are excited to announce Tampa Bay Sun's newest partner, Vanguard Attorneys, a fully women-driven law firm," shares Tampa Bay Sun FC Team President and General Manager, Christina Unkel. "As fearless advocates in the court, Vanguard and the Sun share the unwavering commitment to training and preparation to achieve successful results. Together, the organizations drive empowerment for women in Tampa Bay and celebrate women supporting women."

The partnership will see the Vanguard Attorneys logo prominently featured on the back of the Sun's inaugural home and away kits. As part of the partnership, Vanguard Attorneys will also collaborate with the Sun FC on various community initiatives, including:

Student-Athlete Scholarship Program: Vanguard Attorneys will continue its monthly student-athlete scholarship program, with a member of the Sun FC staff joining the application judging panel. Sun FC players will be invited to attend award ceremonies to present scholarships to the deserving recipients.

"Vanguard Attorneys enthusiastically supports everything that the Tampa Bay Sun FC represents - Including creating new opportunities for female athletes, building strong women-led organizations, and solidifying the bonds of our local community. We are honored to join the team as the official personal injury firm partner of the Tampa Bay Sun FC," said Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations as they strive to empower women in Tampa Bay and beyond.

