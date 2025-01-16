Carolina Ascent FC Sign NWSL Defender Jenna Butler

January 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC today announced the signing of defender Jenna Butler. The NC State University alum played with the Carolina Ascent FC USL W League team prior to signing with NWSL side Washington Spirit for their successful 2024 season.

"We are thrilled to have signed Jenna. It's been a pleasure to watch her compete through college, our Carolina Ascent USL W League team, in the NWSL, and now as an important player in our first team," shared Carolina Ascent FC Head Coach, Philip Poole. "Jenna will compete right away for playing time, and I am excited to see how well she does once she is settled in our environment."

During the 2024 NWSL season Butler gained valuable professional experience with Spirit and as a result was given a contract extension.

"I'm really excited to be joining Carolina Ascent," expressed Butler. "I'm looking forward to being back in Charlotte and being a part of a quality team and great club environment. I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to get going!"

A five-year member of the NC State University women's soccer program (2018-2022), Butler started in 86 games, the eighth-most in program history. She started in every match she played in and added seven goals, four of which were game-winners, and eight assists.

Carolina Ascent FC continues its Inaugural Season with the Spring Home Opener on Saturday, February 15 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Half Season Tickets and Mini Plans are on sale now at CarolinaAscent.com/Tickets.

