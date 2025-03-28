Taggart Clark Huge Offensive Performance
March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
It was a 4 Goal, 3 Assist night for Taggart Clark as the Black Bears take down the Wings 13-5.
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Wings Lose in Mississauga - Philadelphia Wings
- Black Bears Grab Second Straight Victory with Win over Wings - Ottawa Black Bears
- Warriors Face Reigning NLL Champions in Matchup Six Years in the Making - Vancouver Warriors
- Albany FireWolves Student-Athletes of the Week Presented by Dave and Buster's - Albany: Shenendehowa High School Girls' Alpine Skiing - Albany FireWolves
- Warriors Fans Make History with World Record Flip Cup Game - Vancouver Warriors
- Game Preview - Halifax at Georgia - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Look to Solidify Playoff Positioning against Vancouver - Buffalo Bandits
- Game Prep: Black Bears at Wings - Ottawa Black Bears
- Player Transactions - NLL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.