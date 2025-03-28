Taggart Clark Huge Offensive Performance

March 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







It was a 4 Goal, 3 Assist night for Taggart Clark as the Black Bears take down the Wings 13-5.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.