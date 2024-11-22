Tacos and Tequila Is Returning for Year Two

November 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - Step back into the vibrant era of the '90s and 2000s hip hop as Winnipeg gears up for YEAR TWO of Tacos and Tequila Festival, presented by the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Social House Entertainment. This throwback hip-hop festival made its debut in July 2024 and can't wait to return with a whole new lineup on JULY 19th, 2025 at Blue Cross Park from 3 p.m - 10:30 p.m. CDT.

This exhilarating event will showcase live performances from world renowned hip hop artists who will be announced soon!

Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter and can enjoy:

The Area's Best Taco Chefs

Hand Crafted Margaritas

Tequila Shot Bars

Lucha Libre Wrestling (with luchadores coming in from Tijuana, Mexico!)

Exotic Car Showcase

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

Art Installations, Photo Ops, and MORE!

Date: Saturday, July 19th, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Cross Park

1 Portage Avenue East, Winnipeg, MB, Canada, R3B 3N3

Tickets on sale at tacosandtequilaWINNIPEG.com on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CST with a range of options from GA entry, VIP access (featuring a taco flight, three margaritas included in your ticket, front of stage access and more!) and premium group packages.

