Elite Reliever Hakanson Returns to Monarchs

November 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Jeff Hakanson

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Madison Riebel) Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Jeff Hakanson(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Madison Riebel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - One of the Kansas City Monarchs' top relief pitchers is back for 2025.

The four-time league champions have re-signed Jeff Hakanson for the upcoming season, the Monarchs announced Friday.

Hakanson joined the Monarchs for the stretch run in 2024 and immediately impressed. The right- hander earned a 2.13 ERA over 10 appearances. He allowed an earned run in only one game in a Monarchs uniform in 2024.

The Monarchs' 2025 season begins May 9 at Legends Field in Kansas City Kansas. Fans can secure their seat for Opening Night by purchasing a six-pack of tickets at MonarchsBaseball.com.

"Jeff is a guy that we definitely wanted back," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "His stuff, his demeanor, it all fits in. He's one of those guys that we were able to use in a back-end role."

Hakanson arrived in Kansas City after four years in the Tampa Bay Rays minor league system, where he was a fifth-round pick in 2020. He began 2024 with High-A Bowling Green.

The Tampa, Florida native shined at the University of Central Florida, posting a 3.38 ERA and 17.6 K/9 in his final full season in 2019.

The reliever also dominated the summer wood-bat Expedition League with a 0.39 ERA and 10 saves in 2018.

Hakanson is the first player the Monarchs have signed for the 2025 season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.