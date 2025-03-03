Tacoma Wins 10th Annual WISL Cup Final

March 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







The Tacoma Stars Reserves took home the coveted Western Indoor Soccer League Cup (WISL-Men's) Trophy 6-3 against a visiting Bellingham Hammers. The win marks the 10th year of the WISL and the sixth time the Stars have taken home WISL hardware. The match featured the only two teams that have ever won a WISL Championship.

Tacoma Stars Goals: Cale Spence, AJ Nitzel, Steve Mohn, Habib Barry, Isidro Prado-Huerta, Cris Lozano

Bellingham United Goals: Kevin Flavin, Judah Straight, Christian Caro

Riley Liddle played the entire match for the Bellingham Hammers and faced countless shots but kept the Hammers in play with several foot saves and crucial wall diving stops.

Luis Birrueta, the WISL Goalkeeping MVP was a stalworth in the back securing the Stars win with several diving stops and sound distribution out of the back.

Habib Barry Scored early in the first half to draw first blood as the Hammers spent much of the game on their heels.

Key blue cards and power plays played the difference with goals being scored by the Stars Isidro Prado Huerta in the second half. The Hammers desperately pulled their goalkeeper to add a sixth attacker and with 3 minutes left Kevin Flavin scored a goal to bring the Hammers within two goals.

The Stars however would pull away with the defensive positioning creating an open goal and Cris Lozano scored with less than a minute left to pull away.

Halftime at the Showare Center featured a special ceremony for the Snohomish Sky who won the WISL-Women's Championship 7-2 against the Bellingham Hammers two weeks ago. Liv Larson, league MVP and Sarah Stochel the Goalkeeper of the Year both were on the field with the rest of their teammates as the trophy was presented to the Champions.

