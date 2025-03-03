Blast Top Heat 12-4

March 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Despite a tough start, the Harrisburg Heat showed heart and determination in the second half, battling until the final whistle in a 12-4 matchup against the Baltimore Blast. The Heat found themselves in an early hole as Baltimore came out strong, building a 7-0 lead by halftime. However, Harrisburg never lost their fight, continuing to push forward and create opportunities, improving their offensive play as the game went on. Jack Shearer broke through for the Heat in the third quarter, igniting some momentum for the team.

In the final quarter, the Heat ramped up their attack, with Mike Da-Silva, Ozzy Annang, and Malcolm Harris each finding the back of the net.

Despite the early deficit, Harrisburg continued to battle, showing their ability to compete against a strong Baltimore squad.

The Heat will look to bounce back and get redemption when they face the Blast again on Friday, March 8, at 7:05 PM at home in the Equine Arena.

