San Diego Sockers Match Preview vs Empire

March 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (14-3-0, 39, 3rd), presented by Kaiser Permanente, return home to meet the rival Empire Strykers (10-8-1, 20, 5th) on Wednesday, March 5, 7:35pm at Frontwave Arena. The Sockers have officially secured a playoff spot but remain focused on climbing the standings for a higher seed in the MASL Playoffs. Charlie Gonzalez now leads the Sockers in points (10-16&), registering points in 14 of his last 15 games. Close behind is Tavoy Morgan, who sits second in team scoring (20-5=25) and is riding a five-game goal streak. The Strykers, who are making a late playoff push, enter the contest on a four-game winning streak and are seeking their first win over San Diego. The Empire offense is led by forward-focused midfielders Marco Fabian (24-16@) and Justin Stinson (20-8(). A Strykers' win would bolster their post-season chances and end the Sockers' perfect home record of 9-0-0 at Frontwave Arena.

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS

Head Coach: Phil Salvagio

Last Four: W W W L

Streak: W3

Home Record: 9-0-0

Leading Scorer: Gonzalez, 10-16&

Leading GK: Pardo, 10-2-0, 4.38

Goals Avg: For: 6.1 / Agst: 4.6

Goal Differential: +26

Expected Goals: 5.8

Power Play%: 50%

Penalty Kill %: 70%

Last Match: 3/1, atTAC, 8-5, W

EMPIRE STRYKERS

Head Coach: Onua Obasi

Last Four: W W W W

Streak: W4

Away Record: 3-5-0

Leading Scorer: Fabian, 24-16@

Leading GK: Orozco, 7-1-0, 4.54

Goals Avg: For: 6.6 / Agst: 5.6

Goal Differential: +19

Expected Goals: 5.6

Power Play%: 28%

Penalty Kill %: 50%

Last Match: 3/2, vTEX, 8-0, W

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego:

Kraig Chiles: The captain is having another solid campaign with 21 points (15-6=21) and is on an 8-match goal streak.

Ben Ramin: A key defensive presence all season, he blocked three shots and added an assist in his latest performance against Tacoma.

Boris Pardo: Earned his tenth win of the season and displayed his playmaking skills against Tacoma with two assists while making 12 saves on the 17 shots he faced.

Empire:

Marco Fabian: One of the league's most dangerous midfielders, he leads his team in goals, assists, and points (24-16@), ranking third in the league in the goal and points categories.

Brian Orozco: A reliable last line of defense, ranking fifth in the league in GAA (4.54) while maintaining a 69% save percentage.

Mounir Alami: The dynamic forward is third on the team in scoring with 14 goals and nine assists.

STRATEGIES

San Diego:

Contain: San Diego looks to assign a shadow defender to contain Marco Fabian and limit his playmaking impact. Maintaining a defensive high-line to keep the Empire's key players at bay from creating solid scoring chances.

Control The Tempo: The Sockers want to manage the pace when leading to frustrate Empire, force errors, and maintain possession with short, controlled passes to build a sustained offensive attack. In addition, it will help to slow down the Strykers' sixth-attacker style of play throughout the game.

Keep It Going: The Sockers look to protect their undefeated home streak by capitalizing on familiarity and crowd support while remaining aggressive in pursuit of a higher playoff seed for a postseason advantage.

Empire:

Ignite the Attack: Marco Fabián's creativity and finishing (24-16@) drive the Strykers' attack. They aim to maintain a high-tempo offense with quick passing and movement while capitalizing on set-piece opportunities, especially free kicks and corners.

Disciplined: The Strykers will focus on a high press to disrupt build-up play and force turnovers. Empire looks to tighten marking on key scorers while staying disciplined against counterattacks.

Stay Focused: Empire will prioritize game management and defensive solidity on the road. They need to maintain discipline by limiting turnovers, avoiding fouls, and denying power-play opportunities.

FORM

San Diego: The Sockers have won 14 of their last 16 games.

Empire: The Strykers are on a four-game winning streak.

