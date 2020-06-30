Tacoma Rainiers Statement Regarding Cancelation of 2020 Minor League Baseball Season
June 30, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball today that it would not be providing its affiliated teams with players for the 2020 season, confirming the cancelation of the Minor League Baseball and Tacoma Rainiers season.
"We are disappointed that Tacoma will be unable to experience Rainiers baseball in 2020, but we are already looking forward to opening our gates for the 2021 season," said Tacoma Rainiers President Aaron Artman. "At Cheney Stadium, we feel that friends and families gathering for a ballgame represents the soul of our community. While we're going to miss that this summer, we are excited about welcoming our fans back and continuing the decades-long tradition of Rainiers baseball at Cheney Stadium."
Individual game tickets for Rainiers games purchased directly from Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded within the next 30 days. Ticket buyers do not need to take any action to receive their refund. Those who have already purchased individual game tickets from the Cheney Stadium box office can contact the box office directly at (253) 752-7707.
Always Together. We R Tacoma.
About the Tacoma Rainiers
The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Tacoma has been a member of the Pacific Coast League since Cheney Stadium opened in 1960, and has been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the Rainiers moniker in 1995.
The most up-to-date news and notes about the Tacoma Rainiers and Cheney Stadium can be found at WeRTacoma.com, or by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (@tacomarainiers) and liking the team on Facebook.
Images from this story
|
Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers
