Storm Chasers Announce Cancellation of 2020 Season

PAPILLION - Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be an Omaha Storm Chasers season in 2020.

"It is with deep regret that we have announced a cancellation of the 2020 season in what was to be a celebration of ten years of Chasers baseball," Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said. "We will continue to provide community events and look forward to releasing information on the 2021 season."

The Storm Chasers suspended public events at Werner Park on March 12, the day that MiLB announced that the season would be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. While awaiting a final decision from MiLB about baseball in 2020, the team has remained engaged with the community by hosting a pair of drive-in fireworks shows, curbside-to-go food nights and continues to host dozens of other events at the ballpark.

MiLB made the official announcement about the cancellation of the season Tuesday, ending more than three months of discussions about hosting live sporting events with public health concerns as the top priority.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

Upon the announcement of the cancellation, the Werner Park ticket office personnel will process credits to all full-season ticket package and flex plan account holders. Those parties have received direct communication from the box office regarding their options. All single game ticket holders will receive a credit on their account. They can use that credit for tickets in 2021 or contact the box office at (402) 738-5100 or [email protected] for other options. Werner Park Ticket Office hours are currently 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance as there will be no walk-ins. The Storm Chasers are expecting a higher-than-normal volume of calls and emails. Any messages received will be returned as soon as possible.

"We're incredibly disappointed there will be no Chasers baseball in 2020. Unfortunately, the decision was out of our hands," Storm Chasers owner Gary Green said. "We remain thankful for the continued support we receive in the Omaha metro area, and we're looking forward to seeing everyone back at Werner Park soon."

For the 52nd year in a row, the Storm Chasers will host FNBO Independence Fireworks this Friday, July 3rd, The fireworks will be provided by 20-year partner J&M Displays and the music will be choreographed live on Star 104.5 FM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased now by calling 402-738-5100 or by visiting the Werner Park Ticket Office between 11:00 a.m.to 2:00 p.m. this week.

