2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved
June 30, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release
(Las Vegas, NV) - Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ that it will not be providing affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.
"We are very disappointed in this news today," Las Vegas Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "The fact the Aviators didn't have the opportunity to follow up on a great first season at Las Vegas Ballpark is very sad for everyone involved with the organization but most importantly for our fans. Obviously, the global pandemic has affected everyone in the world and the health and safety of all citizens is way more important than anything."
The following is the Aviators ticket policy for the cancelled 2020 Pacific Coast League season:
Season Tickets:
Credit for 2021 season tickets plus a 10% bonus in stadium dollars to use on concession/catering, merchandise and tickets.
Refund minus 15% to hold seats for 2021 season.
Full Refund
Groups:
Credit for 2021 season tickets plus a 10% bonus in stadium dollars to use on concession/catering, merchandise and tickets.
Full Refund
Single Game Buyers:
Credit for 2021 season
Refund
Individual season ticket holders will be contacted by their sales representative.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2020
- Storm Chasers Announce Cancellation of 2020 Season - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved - Las Vegas Aviators
- Tacoma Rainiers Statement Regarding Cancelation of 2020 Minor League Baseball Season - Tacoma Rainiers
- Announcement Regarding 2020 Minor League Baseball Season - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Bees Statement on Minor League Baseball - Salt Lake Bees
- Fresno Grizzlies Season Update - Fresno Grizzlies
- Memphis Redbirds Statement on Season Cancellation - Memphis Redbirds
- Storm Chasers Announce Cancellation of 2020 Season - Omaha Storm Chasers
- OKC Dodgers Announce Details Regarding the Cancellation of the 2020 Baseball Sesaon - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved - PCL
- 2020 Nashville Sounds and Minor League Baseball Season Cancelled - Nashville Sounds
- Minor League Baseball Announces Cancellation of 2020 Season - Round Rock Express
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Canceled - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aviators Stories
- 2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved
- Re-Airing of Aviators Games on YurView Cox Channel 14
- Aviators Announce Ticket Policy for Postponed Games for 2020 Season at Las Vegas Ballpark
- Taking Flight With....Fran Riordan
- Letter from the Aviators to Our Fans & Friends