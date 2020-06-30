2020 Minor League Baseball Season Shelved

(Las Vegas, NV) - Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ that it will not be providing affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

"We are very disappointed in this news today," Las Vegas Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "The fact the Aviators didn't have the opportunity to follow up on a great first season at Las Vegas Ballpark is very sad for everyone involved with the organization but most importantly for our fans. Obviously, the global pandemic has affected everyone in the world and the health and safety of all citizens is way more important than anything."

The following is the Aviators ticket policy for the cancelled 2020 Pacific Coast League season:

Season Tickets:

Credit for 2021 season tickets plus a 10% bonus in stadium dollars to use on concession/catering, merchandise and tickets.

Refund minus 15% to hold seats for 2021 season.

Full Refund

Groups:

Credit for 2021 season tickets plus a 10% bonus in stadium dollars to use on concession/catering, merchandise and tickets.

Full Refund

Single Game Buyers:

Credit for 2021 season

Refund

Individual season ticket holders will be contacted by their sales representative.

