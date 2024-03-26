Tacoma Rainiers Return to Airwaves in 2024

March 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - For the first time since 2019, the Tacoma Rainiers are set to return to the radio in 2024, as all 150 Rainiers game broadcasts can be listened to on KIXI 880 AM.

The pre-game show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch and the post-game show is 15 minutes long, beginning immediately following the final out.

Similar to previous years, fans can also stream Rainiers games on milb.com/tacoma, both at home and when the team is on the road.

Audio of all games can be heard for free, and video of all games home and road can be seen on MiLB.TV (subscription required). For the second consecutive season, MiLB.TV is included in MLB.TV subscriptions.

Tacoma's season begins at Cheney Stadium this Friday, March 29, against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. First pitch between the Rainiers and Oklahoma City is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Don't miss any of the action all year long, on KIXI 880 AM.

