River Cats Begin 2024 Season with Home Opener in Three Days

March 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The 2024 baseball season officially gets underway in just three days when the Sacramento River Cats, proud affiliates of the San Francisco Giants, begin the campaign with their home opener this Friday, March 29 against Salt Lake.

Sacramento will host 75 games at the friendly confines of Sutter Health Park in 2024, all of which kicks off with the 6:45 p.m. (PT) battle against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels). All ballpark gates will open at 5:30 p.m., while parking opens at 4:45 p.m. This will be the first time since at least 2004 that the River Cats will begin the season at home on a Friday, and it marks the second consecutive year that Sacramento opens against Salt Lake.

Opening Night will be a SMUD Orange Friday, and is also the first fireworks night of the season with postgame fireworks presented by Toyota. The fun continues all weekend as Saturday's contest will not only be broadcast on KMAX 31, but it will also be the first theme night of the year with Sutter Health Park hosting Sandlot Night. All fans in attendance are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters and can expect Sandlot-themed in-game promotions.

The weekend ends on Easter Sunday, which will feature Easter egg hunts for Dinger's Kids Club members (11:30 a.m.), another for all kids ages 12 and under (12-12:30 p.m.), and an Easter brunch inside the Sactown Smokehouse (special ticket required).

We invite all fans to #JoinTheFun every night of the week, with 26 scheduled fireworks nights every Friday and Saturday evening. Back are weekly promotions like Toyota Family Value Tuesday, Wet Nose Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Orange Fridays presented by SMUD, Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays, and Sunday Fundays.

There will be a total of six giveaway games during the 2024 season, which start on Friday, April 12 with a Kyle Harrison t-shirt jersey when the River Cats battle against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Other giveaway items include a Patrick Bailey Bobblehead Presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort (Friday, May 17), a 2000s replica jersey (Friday, June 21), and a mug of everyone's favorite River Cat, Dinger (Friday, July 19).

Sandlot Night is just the first of many theme nights planned, with returning fan favorites such as First Responders Night, Armed Forces Night, Bark at the Park, Princess & Pirates Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, and many more. Those are joined by new theme nights this season like Luau Night, Dino Night, 2000's Night, Wild West Night, and Harry Potter Night (formerly Wizarding Night).

If interested in doing a live hit with the River Cats for Opening Weekend, either in-studio or from Sutter Health Park, please RSVP to media@rivercats.com or jward@rivercats.com.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com/promotions. Single-game tickets and ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships, hospitality spaces and luxury suites. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com, or visit rivercats.com.

