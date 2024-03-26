Salt Lake Bees Announce Strategic Front Office Changes

SALT LAKE CITY -â¯The Salt Lake Bees announced today changes to their front office staff prior to the 2024 season.

Ty Wardle takes on the role of Bees General Manager alongside his roles as Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President for Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment. Wardle spent five years with the Utah Jazz as Vice President of Ticketing Sales and Service and Sr. Vice President of Ticketing. Marc Amicone, who served as the Bees General Manager and president since Larry H. Miller purchased the team in 2005 is now a Sr. Advisor of Baseball Relations for the Larry H. Miller Company.

"Marc Amicone has been a fixture in the Salt Lake baseball community and an integral part of the Bees success through the years," said Michelle Smith, President of Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment. "We will continue to rely on his experience and expertise, and we are excited to transition to a new leadership team as the Bees play their final season at Smith's Ballpark and move to Daybreak in South Jordan in 2025."

Cameron Coughlan joins the Bees as Sr. Vice President of Baseball and Assistant General Manager. Coughlan joins the Bees after spending nearly nine years with the Utah Jazz, most recently as the Vice President of Business Development for the NBA team. Coughlan is no stranger to baseball, having played for BYU Baseball in his collegiate days and in the Minor Leagues for the Texas Rangers and Oakland A's organizations after being drafted in the 18thâ¯round of the 2002 MLB Draft by Texas.

Derek Amicone is promoted to Sr. Director of Baseball Operations. Amicone joined the Bees prior to the 2023 season as Director of Youth Programs and Events after a college baseball coaching career that included stops at Utah, Oregon, Utah Valley and Grand Canyon.

Fans will see a pair of new faces on the field during the game as Sammy Miller joins the Bees as an on-field host and team reporter. Miller is finishing her degree at Arizona State University, where is a sideline reporter, color analyst, and in-game host for Sun Devil Athletics, as well as the president of the Walter Cronkite Sports Network. Joining Miller on the field is E. White, who hosts the E. White and Erica in the Morning show on 97.1 ZHT.

Tony Parks is the Bees play-by-play broadcaster, becoming the second broadcaster in franchise history, taking over the duties from longtime "Voice of the Bees" Steve Klauke, who retired after 29 seasons behind the microphone following the 2023 season. Parks worked as the on-field emcee for the Bees from 2007-2023 and has been part of the fabric of Utah sports media for years calling games for the Big Sky men's basketball tournament, the Salt Lake City Stars G-League Basketball team, Utah State and Weber State athletics and has part of the broadcast for countless high school football and basketball games throughout the state. â¯â¯â¯

The Salt Lake baseball season begins this Friday as the Bees take a three-game road trip to Sacramento. The team returns home to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, April 2 for the home opener at 6:35 p.m. Single game tickets are available online now atâ¯www.slbees.com. Information on season tickets, group packages and suite nights can be found atâ¯www.slbees.com, by calling or texting 801-325-BEES or emailingâ¯tickets@slbees.com.

